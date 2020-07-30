40 Under 40: DeAnna MacArthur

The Kelowna Chamber of Commerce has launched its “40 Under Forty” for 2020. The chamber is now calling for nominations.

This is the Kelowna chamber’s sixth year of searching for the city’s high achievers and bringing their stories to the public.

BDO Canada LLP will make up the independent panel of judges.

DeAnna moved to the Okanagan in 2008, starting in Summerland and ending up in Kelowna in 2011. She worked as a physiotherapist in Penticton and Kelowna hospitals, as well as community care, for seven years. In 2014, DeAnna and her colleague recognized a gap in the provision of physiotherapy services: those who could not leave home and did not fit the criteria for public health services. Thus, Stride Mobile Physiotherapy was born and serves the entire Okanagan Valley. Stride Physiotherapy began as a team of two physiotherapists, running the company and working clinically. There are now four owners, eight contracted therapy professionals and an admin assistant.

In her spare time, DeAnna spends many hours on stage and working on theatre projects. She has worked on both the production and performance side with many local theatre companies. While being isolated during the COVID restrictions, she started Artstream Okanagan, a local Facebook group to keep artists connected.

DeAnna’s volunteer focus tends to be related to the arts, the elderly, and healthcare, all things in which she is passionate about. DeAnna provides free physiotherapy services for two hours per week at Harmony House, a Gospel Mission recovery house. In the arts sector, she has worked as a volunteer choreographer, choreography workshop instructor and is currently working on preparing a new show for the stage next year.

DeAnna volunteers on the boards of Sing For Your Life, the Okanagan Young Health Professionals and the Okanagan Young Professionals. She is also a teacher and is currently assisting with curriculum development for First College while completing the Provincial Instructors Diploma at Vancouver Community College.

DeAnna served as the event coordinator and co-chair during her years volunteering with GenNext Kelowna. During her time there, she recognized a lack of health professionals attending events. Therefore, with support from the OYP, the Okanagan Young Health Professionals was born. DeAnna served as the chair of that organization for five years and is currently on the board as outgoing chair.

DeAnna holds a Masters of Science degree in physiotherapy (MScPT) from McMaster University. She also has a BSc from Memorial University of Newfoundland and is a candidate in the Provincial Instructor’s Diploma Program, set for completion in 2020.

Kelowna Capital News