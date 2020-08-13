40 under 40: Danica Dollman

The Kelowna Chamber of Commerce has launched its “40 Under Forty” for 2020. The chamber is now calling for nominations. This is the Kelowna chamber’s sixth year of searching for the city’s high achievers and bringing their stories to the public. BDO Canada LLP will make up the independent panel of judges.

After previously working in an environment where she could live out her passion for bringing equality and accessibility to the community, Danica Dollman started as an agent with World Financial Group in 2017.

There, she found a new purpose and a new way to help the families of the Okanagan and that was through financial education.

Over this time, Danica was on a mission to help and touch as many Okanagan families as she could, provide a solution to stress or provide a plan for a goal. She had a vision, to create an agency, a brokerage where people of the Okanagan could find exciting, fulfilling careers.

Over the next two-and-a-half years, Danica helped many families as well as built an agency of six licenses. In 2019 she was promoted in her firm and awarded MVP team for most families helped.

Over the years, Danica has enjoyed coaching the Westside Girls Youth Soccer, where she herself was a part of the association growing up and was excited to coach the U6 team.

It is extremely important to Danica to be a positive role model for young girls today and receives great joy in exposing the benefits of sports to young girls through her coaching.

She is passionate about getting to know her teammates, their most personal goals and helping them to get there. She feels there is no better feeling than to be a part of a person’s growth and personal successes.

Since she was a small girl, it has been in Danica’s heart to be a volunteer and give.

Over the years, she has enjoyed sitting on her children’s PAC at their school and currently sits on the committee for her firm’s fundraiser for Children’s Wish, helping raise thousands of dollars to grant terminally ill Canadian children’s wishes.

Danica is also extremely passionate about advocating for women in the Okanagan. Each week she interviews and promotes women in business on her Instagram page in a segment called #girlbosschatting.

Danica graduated from the Human Service Worker program from OUC in 2004, where she went on to complete the social work program at UBCO. Danica has also completed the HLLQP licensing requirements with the Insurance Council of B.C. In 2006 she was one of the youngest people to be awarded Key Person at Lifestyle Equity Society.

Kelowna Capital News