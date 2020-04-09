40 Under 40: Adam Relvas

The Kelowna Chamber of Commerce has launched its "40 Under Forty" for 2020

The Kelowna Chamber of Commerce has launched its “40 Under Forty” for 2020. The chamber is now calling for nominations.

This is the Kelowna chamber’s sixth year of searching for the city’s high achievers and bringing their stories to the public.

BDO Canada LLP will make up the independent panel of judges.

There will be a wrap-up celebration for recipients once the program has concluded.

Adam Relvas grew up in the South Okanagan and gained a passion for food through many food focused family events.

Adam moved to Kelowna in 2004 to enroll in the culinary arts program and Okanagan College.

At school’s end, he joined the team at Waterfront Wines as a line cook. Following that Adam moved on to be the sous chef at Ricardo’s Mediterranean Kitchen in Lake Country for the next three years before becoming a sous chef at the Hotel Eldorado in Kelowna.

After his tenure at The Eldorado, he moved on to be the executive chef at Monashee’s Bar and Grill and The Kal’s Sports Bar in Vernon for five years.

Adam is currently the chef and owner of Relvas Catering and The Sandwich Company by Relvas Catering.

Adam has had the opportunity of being able to run different kitchens throughout the valley, having the chance to work with and train up young chefs. Many of these young chefs he’s had the opportunity to work with, train and mentor have gone on to become chefs and kitchen managers across B.C.

Adam heads up the kitchen for the Christmas Day Dinner at Parkinson Recreation Centre hosted by Victory Life, to be presented in 2020 for the 9th consecutive year, coordinating 40-plus community volunteers to serve more than 400 hungry guests a meal for Christmas.

Adam has had the privilege of being a part of many different charity events across the city from the Dream Rally raising money for Ronald Macdonald House, Food Bank fundraising dinners, events for Kelowna Hospice, Joanna’s House as well as Christmas Day Dinner, Back to School Bash and Easter Pancake Breakfast events with Victory Life. If a fellow chef is passionate about fundraising for a cause Adam is always willing to step up, lend a hand and help support a worthy cause.

Adam is also a certified Red Seal chef.

While working in Vernon he was voted top chef in the North Okanagan by Okanagan Life Magazine Best Restaurant Edition for 2013, 2014 and 2015.

Relvas Catering was voted as one of the top 3 caterers in the Central Okanagan by the magazine’s best restaurant edition in 2017. Most recently, Adam was voted the 2018 Chef of the Year by the Okanagan Chef’s Association.

