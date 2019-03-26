40 finalists for Vancouver Island Real Estate Board Commercial Building Awards

A total of 40 buildings have been named finalists for the 12th annual Vancouver Island Real Estate Board Commercial Building Awards, set for April 4 at the Florence Filberg Centre in Courtenay.
The number of finalist projects, while lower than the previous year, still represents a strong market in the region. The gala will be held in the Comox Valley for the second time, celebrating the best in commercial, community and industrial buildings north of the Malahat on Vancouver Island, which were completed between Jan. 1 and Dec. 31, 2018.
A team of independent judges chooses the winners in the 10 categories of these awards: Renovation, Multi Family Townhome, Multi Family Apartment, Multi Family Non Market, Institutional, Civil, Community, Mixed Use, Industrial and Retail.
The 2018 Judges’ Choice Award Winner for Best Overall Entry was The Twin Sail Buildings in the Town of Comox Marina Park in Comox.
VIREB 2019 Finalists
Renovation (5)
Best Western Cowichan Valley Inn – Duncan
La-Z-Boy Distribution Centre/Furniture Gallery Warehouse – Nanaimo
Lions Valley View Estates – Courtenay
Building Envelope Remediation Construction Service – Nanaimo
Lacasse Construction Office – Courtenay
Multi Family Townhome (4)
Glacier View Townhomes – Comox
Brownstone Townhomes – Campbell River
Stonegate Estates Phase II – Chemainus
Magnolia Apartments – Nanaimo
Multi Family Apartment (2)
The Lookout
Harbour City Flats
Multi Family Non Market (3)
Toquaht Nation 8 Unit Duplex Project
Tla-o-qui-aht Demonstration Container Housing – Tofino
Nuutsumuut Lelum – Nanaimo
Institutional (7)
CV Child Development Centre Autism Centre of Excellence – Courtenay
Brentwood College Athletic Facility – Mill Bay
Tlucha Children’s Facility – Tofino
VIU Centre for Health and Science – Nanaimo
VIU Automotive, Trades and Marine Development – Nanaimo
Nanaimo Christian School Gym – Nanaimo
Berwick Comox Valley – Comox
Civil (2)
Campbell River Water Supply Centre – Campbell River
Meade Creek Recycling Facility – Lake Cowichan
Community (3)
Faye Smith Memorial – Qualicum Beach
Centennial Park Covered Multi-Purpose Court Building – Nanaimo
Arbutus Park Washroom – Youbou
Mixed Use (6)
Lucky House – Tofino
Inter Island Design Centre – Parksville
Headquarters Building – Parksville
Shelly Square – Parksville
4535 Uplands Drive – Nanaimo
Legasea – Nanaimo
Industrial (2)
Herring Gull Warehouse – Parksville
Parhar Business Park – Duncan
Retail (6)
Tim Hortons – Duncan
La-Z-Boy Home Furnishings & Décor/Furniture Gallery – Nanaimo
Quality Foods Harewood – Nanaimo
Quality Foods Commercial Rental Units – Nanaimo
Mark’s Work Warehouse – Nanaimo
Harbourview Autohaus – Nanaimo
Tickets are $125 plus GST, which can be booked through www.businessexaminer.ca/events