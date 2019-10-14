4 Reasons to live in Vernon, B.C.

Are you considering a move to the beautiful Okanagan Valley? Look no further than the jewel of the North Okanagan, Vernon, B.C. This tight-knit community is about 40 minutes north of Kelowna and offers the best in valley living. With an abundance of things to do day in and day out, and luxurious residences and neighbourhoods to call home, Vernon is a fabulous city to settle in.

Are you considering a move to the beautiful Okanagan Valley? Look no further than the jewel of the North Okanagan, Vernon, B.C. This tight-knit community is about 40 minutes north of Kelowna and offers the best in valley living. With an abundance of things to do day in and day out, and luxurious residences and neighbourhoods to call home, Vernon is a fabulous city to settle in.

Here are four reasons to live in Vernon, B.C.

Pristine Lakes and Mountain Views

Vernon is surrounded by natural beauty. If you enjoy the outdoors, gorgeous lakes and epic views, you’ll love the atmosphere in Vernon. Surrounded by mountains that overlook Okanagan Lake, Swan Lake and the turquoise waters of Kalamalka Lake, Vernon has no shortage of photo-worthy scenery.

Communities such as Turtle Mountain and Adventure Bay feature houses designed and built by Everton Ridge Homes, a local builder that knows the importance of incorporating spectacular views into the design of their homes.

“Turtle Mountain offers a wide variety of homes with city and lake views, and offers the convenience of being 5 minutes from downtown,” said Jacob Kuiken, President of Everton Ridge Homes. “Adventure Bay is a beautiful, architecturally controlled community with outstanding views of Okanagan Lake.”

Endless Year-Round Activities

Vernon offers four distinct seasons throughout the year, and each season comes with its own set of fun activities and events. There is plenty to do in the Greater Vernon area, no matter the time of year.

In the fall, you can take in the corn mazes at O’Keefe Ranch, cool down in the summer at Atlantis Waterslides, take in some challenging and beautiful hikes in spring and hit the slopes at Silver Star Mountain Resort in the winter. All of these activities are less than a 30-minute drive from central Vernon, so you never have to venture too far to have some fun!

Award-Winning Home Design

Nestled into the Vernon communities of Turtle Mountain and Adventure Bay are an array of exquisite homes built by award-winning developer, Everton Ridge Homes. These homes are built locally with beautiful design and smart floorplans, and they take full advantage of the exceptional views that these neighbourhoods can offer.

“Our homes are designed for people to live in,” explained Kuiken. “Open plans, large spacious kitchens, view corridors and outdoor living spaces are just a few of the features that we take into consideration when we design your new home.”

You can see design elements and floorplans of these gorgeous homes here.

Arts & Culture

While Vernon is a great community for the physically active, it is also a great place to enjoy and be active in arts and cultural activities. Home to the Vernon Public Art Gallery, Greater Vernon Museum & Archive, Okanagan Science Centre, Planet Bee Honey Farm, Allan Brooks Nature Centre and the Vernon Performing Arts Centre, there is plenty to learn, see and do in the arts and culture sector of the city.

Life in Vernon, B.C. is full of opportunity to play, learn and grow in an exceptional community. Everton Ridge Homes is proud to offer wonderfully built and designed homes in fantastic communities like Turtle Mountain and Adventure Bay, giving residents of a Vernon a place to relax and recharge after days spent exploring all that this city has to offer.

For more information about Everton Ridge Homes and the communities that they are in, please visit www.evertonridge.ca.