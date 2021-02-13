$4.4 million from province for road work projects in Thompson Okanagan includes Penticton and Summerland

The Climate Adaptation Program aims to make roads safer and more resilient against climate change

Funding will go towards repairing and improving drainage to prevent instances of overfilling and damage like what happened to Sunnybrook Drive in Penticton in 2018. (File)

Several Okanagan roadways are getting some improvements through the province’s Climate Adaptation Program.

A portion of the $4.4 million earmarked for the Thompson Okanagan region will be going to roads in Penticton, Summerland and Kelowna.

The goal of the program is to improve the reliability of the province’s road network and make them safer and more resilient to heavy rainfall and flooding made worse by climate change.

Projects include riverbank erosion protection, creek channel training, culvert upsizing, flood protection works, slope erosion protection and avalanche system maintenance.

Valiant Drive in Penticton will be receiving improvements to the drainage, including design work for installing a culvert to allow better water flow.

The Summerland project will see drainage improvements and road repairs off the Princeton-Summerland Road near Fish Lake Road and Kettle Place Road.

The Joe Riche Road in Kelowna and Highway 33 will have 18,000 metres of ditching, culvert installations, armouring and cleaning in areas impacted by wildfire.

Finally, funding will go to work on the Coquihalla Summit to improve maintenance for avalanches and the snow catchment area.

The program includes $20.7 million for projects across the entire province.

