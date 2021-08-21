2021 Peace Arch News Readers Choice Awards now open

Vote for your favourite local businesses and be entered to win a shopping spree

Do you have a favourite butcher, baker or brunch spot?

Is there somewhere in particular that you like to bend an elbow during happy hour? What about a great yoga studio where you go to bend your whole body?

Which is your preferred garden or grocery store? Who’s your go-to plumber or optometrist?

We have so many questions.

And we know that Peace Arch News readers have the answers when it comes to finding the best the Semiahmoo Peninsula has to offer.

The 2021 Readers Choice Awards are now open, and one lucky respondent will walk away with a $250 shopping spree for the Shops at Morgan Crossing.

Nominations are being accepted in four main categories: food and beverage; sports and entertainment; retail and; services.

In order to be entered in the prize draw, respondents must vote in a minimum of 35 categories, with a limit of one entry per person, per category. To enter, go to peacearchnews.com/contests

Voting closes on Sept. 30 and winners will be announced in the Oct. 28 edition of the Peace Arch News.

Peace Arch News