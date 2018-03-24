$20,000 of funding up for grabs for facade improvement in the Cariboo

Exterior renovations can include those for facades, signage, murals, architectural features, siding, lighting and awnings.File photo

The Cariboo Regional District (CRD) has announced funding for business and property owners within the CRD to improve their commercial building frontages.

Businesses that qualify for the Business Facade Improvement Program can recieve a 50 per cent reimbursement up to a maxiumum of $5,000 for exterior renovations including those to facades, signage, murals, architectural features, siding, lighting and awnings.

The funds have been made available for the third year in a row through a $20,000 grant from Northern Development Initiative Trust.

Business and commercial property owners with properties in the rural areas of the regional district are eligible, as are non-profit societies with commercial locations. Home-based businesses in the CRD are eligible for up to $500 for signage only.

The CRD press release said funding will be given on a first-come, first-serve basis subject to project eligibility and availability of funds.

The Business Facade Improvement Program was created “in an effort to create vibrant commercial areas that can attract new customers, visitors and potential investors,” according to the CRD’s brochure.

Guidelines and application forms are available at Cariboord.ca under Community Economic Development, or at CRD offices in Quesnel, Williams Lake and 100 Mile House.

Businesses within municipal boundaries in the Cariboo (in the City of Quesnel, City of Williams Lake, District of 100 Mile House and District of Wells) are not eligible for the CRD program, but can apply for similar grants with their local municipality.