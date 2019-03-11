10 new townhouses coming to Esquimalt

Staff have approved the final elements of a project set to start this spring

Lapis Homes Ltd. put forward new design changes for the proposed 10 townhouses at 939 Colville Rd. and 825 Lampson St. (Township of Esquimalt)

The Township of Esquimalt will soon have 10 more homes available.

The Town’s design review committee gave the final okay to a 10-unit townhouse development located at the corner of 825 Lampson St. and 939 Colville Rd.

Each unit will offer three bedrooms and three bathrooms with a den, as well as a one-car garage.

The development, put forward by Lapis Homes, will be comprised of four buildings – two three-unit and two two-unit buildings, which share a communal driveway into the development.

The buildings will be split level, with three storeys at the front and two storeys at the rear.

Modo car share support will also be stationed on the property for public use.

Building on site is scheduled to begin in either the spring or summer of 2019.

