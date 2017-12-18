$1 million in funding for Mission-based youth employment training program

Fraser Valley youth can apply for Express to Success in Agri-Food and Beverage Processing program

More than $1 million in federal funding will be used to help youth in the Fraser Valley gain much needed experience and training.

The Mission Community Skills Centre Society’s new Express to Success in Agri-Food and Beverage Processing program has been awarded $1,015,216 from the government’s Skills Link program.

Jati Sidhu, MP for Mission-Matsqui-Fraser Canyon, made the announcement on Friday in Mission.

“Youth education and training is a policy passion of mine, and I am delighted that my government again has proven its commitment to helping young people get a start in the workplace and crucial experience in possible career fields,” said Sidhu.

The Express to Success in Agri-Food and Beverage Processing project will provide 100 youth with six weeks of group based employability training and eight weeks of work experience in food and beverage processing sector, both vital industries in the region.

According to the Society’s executive director Steven Evans, however, the funding’s impact will be felt for far longer than its duration.

“Over the next 27 months, this funding will engage with and directly place youth into this important work stream, youth who normally may not have had the opportunity to do so,” Evans said.

“But this isn’t just about getting a young person a job and a paycheque. It’s about giving them the tools and self-belief to find a potential career.”

While based in Mission, the training is open to youth across the Fraser Valley.

To register for the program, either as a young person looking for employment or as an ag-food and beverage employer within the Fraser Valley, contact Ron Smith at 604-826-0626 or visit missioncsc.org.