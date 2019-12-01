Quick tips to have your car winter-ready

Be prepared for the road ahead with these tips

Oil Change

This should be done on a need-be basis, however, it is especially important during the winter months because older, contaminated oil can freeze in your engine and consistencies change. This can cause total engine failure and that is a lot more expensive than an oil change.

Winter Tires

Winter tires have a softer rubber compound which allows increased flexibility as the temperatures drop. These tires also have better traction on snowy, icy roads.

Top Up your Antifreeze

A mix of 70% antifreeze and 30% water is sufficient for Canadian winter temperatures.

Windshield Wipers

The last thing anyone needs is to be driving in pouring snow without seeing where they are going. Get specific windshield wipers to deal with the snow and ice. Also, lift your wipers when you leave your car so they do not get buried in snow. And just in case make sure to carry a jug of winter washer fluid to wash away winter grime.

Battery Check

Colder temperatures require your engine to use more power to start up which also makes it harder for your battery to power up. Get your battery tested and get a replacement battery installed if needed.

Winter Emergency Kit

For those just in case moments have an emergency winter kit ready including supplies such as water bottles, snacks, a blanket, extra winter jacket, booster cables, flashlight, ice scraper, and a shovel.

A Car Charger for the Phone

Cell phone batteries easily freeze in the winter. Charge up on the go with this simple tip and invest in a car charger.