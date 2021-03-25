No new local COVID cases in third week of March: BCCDC

This is the third zero-case week in 2021 for the Hope area

This past week marks the third zero-case week in 2021 for the Hope local health area. (Graphic/Adam Louis)

Despite COVID numbers rising across the province and especially in Fraser Health, the Hope local health area has zero new cases as March draws to a close.

According to the latest data from the B.C. Centre for Disease Control (BCCDC), the Hope local health area experienced no new cases of COVID-19 from March 14 to 20. Though none of them have been consecutive, this past week marks the third week in 2021 with zero cases.

The most recent dip comes after a slight bump of two new COVID cases from March 7 to 14. The average number of cases for 2021 so far is now 4.6, down slightly from 5.1 according to last week’s data.

There have been no school exposure events since Jan. 11 and no public exposure events since early November 2020. The total COVID case number for the local health area remains at 51 for the year.

Booking Your Vaccine

As of Thursday, March 25, those aged 75 and older may book their vaccine by at fraserhealth.ca/vaccinebooking or by calling 1-855-755-2455. Indigenous Elders and persons aged 55 and older may now book anytime.

As of publication, there are two vaccine sites in Hope. The Hope Public Health Office is located at 444 Park Street and is open Monday through Friday 9:45 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The Hope COVID-19 Testing and Immunization Centre at Fraser Canyon Hospital is at 1275 7th Avenue. Their hours are Monday through Friday 12:10 p.m. to 2 p.m.

