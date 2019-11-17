Ford unveils its electric Mustang SUV

“A new mustang for a new age,” has arrived as Ford unveiled its first all-electric Mustang Mach-E on Sunday.

The Mustang Mach-E is a blend of a slick SUV and the iconic muscle car. This vehicle marks the starting point of Ford’s EV investment of over $11 billion to put 40 new electrified vehicles on the road by 2022.

The Mach-E is available in five trims where the starting model has an estimated EPA range of 355 kilometers with a single charge and can accelerate 0-60 miles per hour (97 km/hr) in the mid-five-second range. The Mach-E comes with two lithium-ion battery pack options which include the standard range (75.7-kilowatt-hour battery pack) and extended range (98.8-kilowatt-hour battery pack)

The five-passenger SUV starts at $50,495 and goes up to $82,995 for the GT Performance Edition. Ford says the Mach-E still drives like Mustang and put it to the test with its most powerful model, the Mach-E GT Performance. In nearly 3.5 seconds it reaches 60 miles per hour (97 km/hr).

Tackle any weather with its rear-wheel-drive and safety features with the Ford Co-Pilot360 assist for lane-keeping, rearview cameras, emergency braking, reverse sensing technology and more. Take in the views above and sunlight with the panoramic glass roof that also has UV protection.

Its advanced technology offers a modern cockpit with two digital screens with one behind the wheel and a 15-inch central display touchscreen with a knob. The central screen features cloud connectivity with voice assistance, live traffic data, and updates for charging stations on the road. The system adapts to each driver recognizing common trends such as favourite coffee stops or who they contact often.

Drivers can now also use their phone as a key with Ford Pass technology which uses Bluetooth to detect the phone and unlock the doors.

The Mache-E will be available in late 2020 and the GT Performance Edition in Spring 2021.