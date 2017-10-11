Zone 2 harvests plenty of gold at 55+ BC Games

Comox golfers had fun at the 55+ BC Games in Vernon.

Comox Valley athletes and other Vancouver Island North participants won 273 medals, including 126 gold, at the recent 55+ BC Games in Vernon â€” the site of the first event when it was known as the BC Seniors Games.

Comox Valley athletes and other Vancouver Island North participants won 273 medals, including 126 gold, at the recent 55+ BC Games in Vernon — the site of the first event when it was known as the BC Seniors Games.

Gold medal winners from the Valley include:

Dragon boat racing 55+: Debbi Bender (2 golds), Larry Mossman, Dave Hay and May Reimer;

5 pin bowling: Grace Coulter, A Event Women 80+ Low Gross;

Swimming: Joan Lightfoot women 70-74, 100m breaststroke; Brian Staton, men 70-74, 400m free, 100m back, 25m free, 50m back, 100m free, 200m free and 3 relays; Jesse Van Muijlwijk, men 55-59, 400m free, 100m breast, 25m breast, 50m breast and 3 relays;

Track and field: Francisco Machado, men 70-74, 200 metres, 300 metre hurdles and 4 x 400 metre relay; Rainer Sillantaus, men 85-89, discus, shot put and javelin; Louise Reed, women 80-84, 400 metres.

About 3,600 competitors took part in the Sept. 12-16 Games.

Kimberley and Cranbrook co-host next year’s event.