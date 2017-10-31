Crews are breaking ground on the Salmon Arm Tennis Club’s indoor tennis courts. When completed, the new building will house two courts as well as washroom facilities. -image credit: Jim Elliot/Salmon Arm Observer

Work begins on indoor courts

When completed, the new building will house two courts as well as washroom facilities

Crews are breaking ground on the Salmon Arm Tennis Club’s indoor tennis courts. When completed, the new building will house two courts as well as washroom facilities.

Related: City agrees to co-sign loan for tennis club

Previous story
Silverbacks end trip with over-time thriller
Next story
Lakers continue improving

Just Posted

Snapshots from minor hockey

  • 19 hours ago

 

The 2017 Halloween Costume Crawl haunts Port Hardy

  • 19 hours ago

 

Multi-vehicle crash causes delays on Rosedale-Agassiz Bridge

  • 19 hours ago

 

Comox SAR flight crew struck with laser

 

Most Read