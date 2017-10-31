Work begins on indoor courts

Crews are breaking ground on the Salmon Arm Tennis Club’s indoor tennis courts. When completed, the new building will house two courts as well as washroom facilities.
Langford, Victoria, Saanich paddlers bring home gold, silver
Howie Zaron and legendary coach Matt 'Snoop' Blokker will try to restore the Rams to BCFC glory.
Erin Steele, Mitchell Wierks, Clayton DeVries and Graeson Lounsbury paddled on Elks Lake.
Langley's Riley Sommerville representing Canada at world junior racquetball championships
A huge upset saw UAB top Calgary, securing a Canada West playoff spot for the first time since 2010.
Vancouver Giants will wear commemorative jerseys Friday and Saturday that are now up for auction.