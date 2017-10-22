Work-bee cleans ski trails

Rose Thon (l) and Alice Thon pick up debris from in front of Wells Gray Outdoor Club’s lodge at the Candle Creek cross-country ski trails. They were taking part in a work-bee held Sunday, Sept. 15.Photo by Keith McNeill

By Times Staff

Wells Gray Outdoors Club had a successful work-bee at the Candle Creek cross-country ski trails on Sunday.

Approximately 35 members, including many youth, came out to stack firewood, brush trails, clean up brush around the cabin and on the trails; clean up the cabin and the machine building; and anything else that needed doing.

Having the mountain bikers involved has given the club an extra set of helpers, one club member observed.

A bonfire with hot dogs, tea and cookies ended a productive day.

There will need to be another work-bee to put signage, and to clean up more debris after the logging is completed.

The club is working with Wells Gray Community Forest to enhance the trails systems at the same time as the community forest harvests its quota.