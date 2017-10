Rookies Camryn Curts and Danielle Robertson, both from the Comox Valley, are integral members of the Thompson Rivers University women's soccer team.

Though losing to the Calgary Dino’s on the weekend, the team is still in playoff contention as it gears up to play the University of Northern B.C. and the MacEwan University Griffins this weekend.