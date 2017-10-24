WolfPack eliminated from playoff hunt

The season has come to a close for the Thompson Rivers University WolfPack women's soccer team. The Pack was officially eliminated from the Canada West playoff hunt as they were blanked 2-0 by the MacEwan University Griffins Sunday in Kamloops.

Camryn Curts of Courtenay, a midfielder with the Thompson Rivers University women’s soccer team in Kamloops, is pictured during Sunday’s 2-0 loss to the MacEwan University Griffins. The loss eliminated TRU from the Canada West playoff hunt.

Dannielle Robertson, a rookie keeper from Courtenay, faced 22 shots in this contest and 99 on the season: the most in Canada West.

The Pack finished with a record of 3-9-2, good enough for seventh place in the Pacific Division. MacEwan wound up second in the division with a 8-5-1 record.

Despite the loss, the WolfPack showed a lot of improvement during the season.