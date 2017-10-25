Wild victory for Wenatchee over Penticton

Payback will have to wait for the Penticton Vees.

The Wenatchee Wild skated away from the South Okanagan Events Centre Wednesday with a 3-2 double overtime victory. After collecting a loose puck in front of Vees goalie Adam Scheel, Jasper Weatherby faked going one way around the net, and returning in his original direction to beat Scheel and silence the crowd of 3,108 (mostly Vees fans) for the win. Scheel was named the second star after stopping 36 shots.

“To lose the game like that is not a good feeling,” said Vees forward Dakota Boutin, who scored the 2-2 equalizer at 5:32 of the third period.”We came out a little slow but I felt we played well throughout the whole game. Just one bad lucky break and it’s in the net.

The Wild outshot the Vees 15-5 in the second period and took a 2-1 lead into the intermission.

The Vees opened the scoring when Owen Sillinger, the game’s third star, capitalized on a turnover near centre ice while killing a five-minute major to Cassidy Bowes. The co-captain motored into the Wild zone and beat Austin Park with a deke. The Wild countered with their own short handed tally at 18:18 when August Von Ungern was able to handle the puck near centre ice after it hopped over the stick of a Vees player. Once in on Scheel, Von Ungern tucked a back under the goalies glove. Less than a minute later, the Wild took a lead on Murphy Stratton’s third of the season. He was able to deflect a Slava Demin shot.

The Wild was given the chance to blow the game open when Bowes received major penalty for kneeing and game misconduct. During that same power play, Nicky Leivermann was given a two-minute minor for high sticking. The Vees penalty skill was strong not giving the Wild many opportunities while down two men for two minutes.

The opening period was scoreless with the Wild edging the Vees in shots 12-11. Jonny Tychonick was named the FortisBC Energy Player of the Game.

The Wild went 0-for-6 on their power play, while the Vees were 1-for-6. The loss drops the Vees to 9-2-0-2 and the Wild are now 10-5-0-1.

More on this story to come.