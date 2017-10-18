Whiton earns all-Canadian nod

Langley golfer having stellar first year with UFV

A spectacular rookie campaign has earned Ben Whiton all-Canadian honours.

The first-year golfer for the University of the Fraser Valley golf team earned the distinction on Monday as the Canadian Colleges Athletic Association announced the all-Canadians ahead of the national championships.

The competition runs this week at the Royal Ashburn Golf Club in Whitby, Ont.

Whiton — who graduated from Walnut Grove Secondary in June, helping the Gators win the provincial golf title — finished second to teammate Daniel Campbell in the PacWest men’s race. Whiton twice finished runner-up in competitions and never placed below sixth.

He was one of four Cascades to earn all-Canadian honours, alongside Campbell, Emery Bardock and Hannah Dirksen.

