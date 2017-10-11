West Shore residents bring home hardware from 55-plus B.C. Games

Sooke resident Paul Martin and Colwood resident Jeannie Hadley both place in the top three

Paul Martin and Jeannie Hadley show off the medals they won playing table tennis last month at the 55-plus B.C .Games in Vernon. (Jessica Fedigan/News Gazette Staff)

Two local athletes have lots to celebrate after their recent journey to the 55-plus B.C. Games.

Sooke resident Paul Martin and Colwood resident Jeannie Hadley both competed last month in the table tennis draw at the Games in Vernon with Hadley bringing home gold in the women’s singles division while Martin brought home a bronze medal in the men’s singles.

Hadley said it was the first time she’s attended the Games and the experience was a memorable one.

“It was really well organized,” Hadley said. “There was about 3,600 people in the whole games. There was 27 venues so it was a big thing and we got to walk in like the Olympics and we had our banners and what not so it was lots of fun.”

There were close to 300 people in the table tennis tournament itself. Martin said the tournament was based in Armstrong which is roughly 20 kilometres from Vernon.

Both residents played approximately 15 games each during a four-morning span.

There were 12 games of table tennis going on each day which made it hard to focus at times Martin said.

“There is a lot going on and a lot of announcements and people calling for people,” she said. “You’ve got to keep your wits about what’s going on because if you miss a game by five to 10 minutes, you’re disqualified.”

The next 55-plus B.C. Games will take place in May in Cranbrook.

