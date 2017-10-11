Warriors on four-game run, host Wild Friday

West Kelowna edges Surrey, meets Wenatchee for the first time this BCHL season to start homestand

With a four-game winning streak in their possession—and a share of top spot—the West Kelowna Warriors will open a four-game home stand Friday night at Royal LePage Place.

Face off against the Wenatchee Wild is 7 p.m.

The Wild are the newest addition to the Interior Division after playing last season in the Mainland Division.

The Warriors will be home again Sunday afternoon when they take on the Nanaimo Clippers. Game time is 2:30 p.m.

West Kelowna (8-3-0) heads into the weekend tied for top spot in the Interior Division with the Vernon Vipers, one point ahead of the Trail Smoke Eaters.

Rylan Ferster’s club extended its winning streak to four on Tuesday night in Surrey with a 3-2 come-from-behind win over the Eagles.

The Warriors fell behind 2-0 just 3:44 into the first period, but rallied back for the victory. Bennett Norlin’s second of two goals at 17:31 of the third period was the game winner. Captain Jared Marino added a goal and an assist, while Calvin Tilsley had a pair of helpers.

Nik Amundrud replaced Cole Demers in the Warriors’ net and made 31 saves on as many shots for his fifth win of the season.