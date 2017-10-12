Voodoos kick off season, Bears host Fox

Rutland and Boucherie at Apple Bowl Friday, Owls seek first win Saturday at CNC

Douglas FarrowMt. Boucherie running back Jesse Benneke hurtles forward for extra yards with Owls’ linebacker Quinn Large in pursuit in B.C. high school football action Friday at the Apple Bowl.

The Rutland Voodoos will look to carry the momentum of a strong preseason finish into their regular season opener Friday afternoon at the Apple Bowl.

In a 4 p.m. kick off, Pete McCall’s Voodoos will host the West Vancouver Highlanders in B.C. high school football action.

After starting the exhibition season with three losses, Rutland rebounded to finish with 2-3 record. On Friday in Kamloops, the Voodoos handled the Valleyview Vikings 45-6.

Mt. Boucherie vs Terry Fox

The Mt. Boucherie Bears 2-1 start to the season will be put to the test Friday night at the Apple Bowl.

At 6:30 p.m., the Bears will battle the Terry Fox Ravens.

Terry Fox is coming off a loss to St. Thomas More but has recorded lopsided wins over KSS (55-6) and WJ Mouat (79-0).

Boucherie is coming off a convincing win in the Battle of the Bridge, defeating the winless Owls 46-22 last Friday night at the Apple Bowl.

Jesse Benneke scored four touchdowns for the Bears while rushing for 154 yards, while Mitch Kopp passed for 125 yards and two majors. On defence, linebacker Spencer Lindholm had four tackles and two interceptions. DE Simon Paul had two sacks.

“KSS is a stressful team to play because they take so many unorthodox risks,” said Bears’ coach Mike Godwin. “Sometimes they hurt you and sometimes it backfires.

“On defence they focused so much on stopping the run and bringing pressure they were susceptible to the pass. Well fought game and KSS never quit coming at us and they put a lot of pressure on our D.”

Owls coach Chris Cartwright: “It was a tough game for us. We hurt ourselves with mental mistakes and penalties. It is still a process for us to do all the things right to win football games. We have great kids and people trying to figure it all out. We will get there.”

Centennial @ KSS

A change of scenery for the Owls on Saturday at they host the Centennial Centaurs on the CNC Mission field. Kick off is 2 p.m.

KSS and Centennial, both 0-3, will be looking for their first wins of the season.

The Owls are coming off a loss to Mt. Boucherie (see above) while the Centaurs were handled 44-14 last weekend by Mouat.