Volleyball season tipping off

PACWEST volleyball is back, and week one regular season action is highlighted by the renewal of the battle of Abbotsford starting today (Thursday).

The Columbia Bible College Bearcats and UFV Cascades return for another season, and both the men’s and women’s teams open at CBC’s Columbia Place tomorrow.

Games are 6 p.m. for the women and 8 p.m. for the men.

The teams then head to UFV’s Envision Athletic Centre for part two of the doubleheader Friday. Games are also at 6 and 8 p.m.

Key returning players for the CBC men’s team include middle Curtis Stelzer and libero Justin Wood.

The CBC women’s team will be led by fifth-year outside hitter Jodi Enns and fourth-year middle Janelle Warkentin.

It’s a big year for the UFV volleyball program, as they will be hosting the PACWEST finals in February.

Middles Dayton Pagliericci, Connor Prium and Cole Nutma are some of the top returning talent for the men’s team.

The women will be led by fifth year middle Monique Huber and leftsides Amy Davidson and Kim Bauder.

After the battle of Abbotsford, the Cascades will host the Capilano Blues on Oct. 20 and 21, while CBC takes on Douglas College.