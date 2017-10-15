VIU hockey earns its first win in franchise history

VIU Mariners player Garrett Dunlop looks to pass the puck during Friday’s game against the Trinity Western University Spartans at the Langley Events Centre. (HEATHER COLPITTS/Black Press)

VIU made hockey history this weekend.

Vancouver Island University’s hockey club won a regular-season game for the first time in franchise history, defeating the Trinity Western University Spartans by a 2-1 score on Friday in Langley.

Garrett Dunlop scored both goals for VIU, with Carson Schamerhorn making 42 saves in goal.

The Spartans had spoiled the Mariners’ first regular-season game at the Nanaimo Ice Centre the previous weekend.

“Them beating us here in our home opener, we go back and return the favour in their home opener,” said Myles Parsons, president of VIU hockey. “We reversed the tables on them and we did the exact same thing. We did a different style of forecheck, kept them to the outside and Dunny did his job and he just sniped a couple real nice goals.”

The Spartans were championship finalists in the B.C. Intercollegiate Hockey League last season, so the Mariners’ win shows that VIU is competitive, said Parsons. He said Friday’s win was neat for the VIU program and its players.

“They were all pretty pumped after the game. They were really happy,” he said. “Every time they do something like this, every success, they get more confidence and they bond a little closer as a family.”

GAME ON … The Mariners were supposed play again Saturday at Simon Fraser University, but that game had to be postponed due to a scheduling problem with officials. VIU is on the road in Washington State and Castlegar, B.C. next weekend. Next home action at the NIC is Oct. 28 at 8 p.m. when Selkirk visits.

facebook