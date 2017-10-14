Vipers shut down Kings

The Vernon Vipers shut down the Powell River Kings 2-0 in B.C. Hockey League play Saturday night

The Vernon Vipers shut down the Powell River Kings 2-0 in B.C. Hockey League play before 1,714 fans Saturday night at Kal Tire Place.

Rookie defenceman Jack Judson converted 18 seconds into a Kevin Obssuth minor penalty at 8:02 of the second period. Judson fired a wrister past net detective Mitch Adamyk from the right slot after a feed by Jagger Williamson. Tanner Wishnowski drew the secondary assist on Judson’s fifth of the season.

Brett Stapley added security nine minutes later on a bizarre play where he and a few others ended up inside the Powell River net, with the puck over the line. Stapley was being grabbed and there was a delayed penalty call.

Williamson earned the Fortis Energy Player of the Game, while Vernon goalie Ty Taylor took first star ahead of Stapley and Adamyk. Vernon outshot Powell River 36-35.

The Kings pulled Adamyk for a sixth attacker in the final 90 seconds and Connor Marritt of Vernon in the penalty box. The Vipers played a four-man box beautifully, getting one huge shot block by d-man Sol Seibel on a howitzer from Carmine Buono at the left point.

The Vipers had the best chances in the opening 20 with Keyvan Mokhtari getting beat by Adamyk on a backhand and their fourth line of Coleton Bilodeau, Marritt and Adam Panacci applying solid pressure.

Viper winger Jimmy Lambert struck the crossbar from the deep slot on a powerplay midway through the third stanza, while Adamyk delivered a fabulous pad save off Stapley on a late powerplay.

Vernon was without F Jesse Lansdell (second game of four-game suspension), F Niko Karamanis (mild concussion) and F Finn Evans (left team for personal reasons). The Vipers lead the Interior Division at 9-3-0-2.

The Kings shaded the Vipers 2-1 at the Bauer Showcase in Chilliwack last month.

Powell River, who vacate the Island penthouse at 8-2-1, visit the Trail Smoke Eaters in a Sunday matinee.