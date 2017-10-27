Vipers ground Wild 4-1

Murphy Stratton of the Wenatchee Wild tries to catch Jordan Sandhu of the Vernon Vipers in BCHL action Friday night at Kal Tire Place. (Lisa Mazurek/Vernon Morning Star)

Anthony Yamnitsky boosted the Wenatchee Wild to the B.C. Hockey League regular-season banner a year ago.

The 20-year-old Ohio product used his knowledge of the Wild to advantage Friday night, recording 32 saves as the Vernon Vipers dispatched Wenatchee 4-1 before 1,940 fans at Kal Tire Place.

Yamnitsky, released by the Wild during training camp this season, improved to 5-3. He recorded a gorgeous pad save off his former roommate Lucas Sowder after a turnover by Vernon defenceman Michael Ufberg early in the third period when the Wild finally earned some quality scoring chances.

“I always love playing in this barn,” smiled Yamnitsky, chosen first star. “I only played here once last year and had a pretty good outcome and followed it up with the win tonight, my first home win.

“It was definitely something to look forward to, playing against them. I know their shots so it was more about just trying to read the play just like any other team. I was trying not to get too high or too low, just staying even.”

Brett Stapley converted his ninth and 10th snipes of the season, while captan Jagger Williamson registered his seventh and Jimmy Lambert pocketed his eighth for Vernon. AJ Vanderbeck spoiled Yamnitsky’s shutout bid with 3:49 to play with a low point shot. Ufberg had 29 seconds left in his minor penalty.

Vanderbeck, who rang up 39 goals with Wenatchee last year, wasn’t stoked with the Wild’s moxy.

“We just didn’t come out as strong as we needed to,” said the Colorado product who just signed a scholarship offer with the Ohio State Buckeyes. “We didn’t get pucks deep and bang bodies and they took it to us a little bit and we gotta be better.”

Vanderbeck, who has six goals this season, said the Wild failed to generate much of their track-meet forecheck while standing back.

“We know they are a hard team to play against and we need to bring our A game.”

Williamson netted the winner at 5:13 of the second period, taking a feed from Jesse Lansdell and beating Wenatchee net detective Seth Eisele five-hole from in tight on Parents Weekend.

“We played a full 60 minutes,” said Stapley, second star ahead of Lambert. “Our lines were clicking and we had a few big penalty kills and ultimately we put more in the net than them. We did a good job defending tonight; our defence was solid and Yam stood on his head. I’m sure it’s nice for him to get a win against his former team.”

The Vipers improved to 11-4-0-2 for sole possession of first place in the Interior Conference. The Wild dipped to 10-5-0-1. Wenatchee outshot Vernon 33-30 but most of their shots were from the perimeter.

Vernon entertains the West Kelowna Warriors (11-5-0-0) Saturday night, while Wenatchee hosts Alberni Valley Bulldogs.