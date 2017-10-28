The finish flag is waved at the end of one of the annual Pumpkin Smash derby mini stock races Saturday at the Hope Sports Bowl.

VIDEO: Pumpkin Smash Derby attracts drivers from around B.C.

Cars raced through mud and over hills for derby glory during the annual Hope event.

  • Sat Oct 28th, 2017 12:00am
  • Sports

The annual Pumpkin Smash 4×4, demo derby and mini stock races saw drivers from all around the Lower Mainland Saturday at Hope Sports Dome.

Starting at noon races continue under the lights starting at 6:30 p.m. and concluding at 9 p.m.

