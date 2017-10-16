Victoria Royals player named WHL player of the week

Tyler Soy has already picked up 13 points in just five games this season after spending training camp with the Anaheim Ducks.

The Victoria Royals’ Tyler Soy has been named the Western Hockey League player of the week after registering 12 points in four games.

Soy has been on an offensive tear since returning to the club from training camp sessions with the NHL’s Anaheim Ducks – he was team’s seventh-round pick in 2016 – and later with their AHL affiliate, the San Diego Gulls.

While he’s only played five WHL games this season, Soy has put up 13 points for last week’s top-ranked team in the Canadian Hockey League.

The Royals are 2-1-1 in the past week with an 8-2 win and 5-4 overtime loss at home to Tri-City, an 8-6 loss on Friday in Spokane and a 6-1 win in Seattle on Saturday — their first loss in regulation this season.

It’s the third time that Soy, a native of Cloverdale, B.C., has been named WHL player of the week. Now in his fifth season with the junior hockey club, he has 119 goals and 129 assists for 248 points over 262 regular season games.

The Royals continue their current seven-game road swing on Wednesday night (Oct. 18) when they battle the Oil Kings in Edmonton. The team’s next home game is Oct. 28 against the Vancouver Giants.

