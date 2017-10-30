Victoria Grizzlies encouraging kids to get up and move

Team to visit Sooke, Saanich and Victoria as part of program

Justin Michaelian (11) is tied for the Victoria Grizzlies team lead in goals with seven. The Grizzlies visit the Penticton Vees at the South Okanagan Events Centre on Saturday at 6 p.m.

The Victoria Grizzlies have launched a new school program encouraging youngsters to get active.

Get Moving with the Grizzlies inspires school-aged kids to make healthy choice and lead active lifestyles, while encouraging them to try out new athletic pursuits and activities.

As part of the program, Grizzlies team members will be visiting elementary and middle schools in the Sooke, Saanich and Victoria school district to challenge students to take part in the four-week challenge.

“With the increasing distractions of video games, social media and the Internet, leading a physically active and healthy lifestyle is the new challenge for our youth today,” said Grizzlies head coach Craig Didmon in a release.

“We want to help the youngsters in our community find fun, recreational activities that will get them off the couch and get them moving to build a healthy foundation that will continue into their adulthood.”

During the presentations to schools, there will also be a video presentation, and Grizzlies players will teach students how to make fun fitness obstacle course that they can build at home with everyday items. There will also be a handout with ideas and tips for fun activities.

For more information, visit victoriagrizzlies.com.

