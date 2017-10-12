Venom shut down Kelowna

The Vernon 14A Venom opened the ringette season Saturday by shelling the Kelowna U16Bs 5-0.

Morning Star Staff

Aimee Skinner, Chayse Krause, MaKenna Jackson, Hillary Quiring and pick-up Amelia Johnson handled the offence.

On Sunday, Vernon got hat tricks from Krause and Jackson in a 10-1 ambushing of West Kelowna U16Bs.

The Venom opened the scoring early with a goal from Krause off a nice feed from Skinner. Krause and teammate Sierra Lochhead (2+1), Caryss Hill and Skinner rounded out the scoring. Quiring had three assists and Sophia Bilodeau earned one. Goalie Jordan Tung was solid in both games.

Madison Edgar and Natasha Vienneau each fashioned 3+1 as Vernon Velocity rattled Westside Firestix 13-4 in U12A play Saturday.

Sydney Lewis pocketed 2+3, while Taylor Stewart had a deuce and singles were supplied by Teagan Schober, Ally Hobenshield and Kiera Horton.

Emily Gilman and Lucia Manton fought hard on the forward line and Devyn Hildebrand and Lauren Cooke were dynamic on defence in support of Ebony Patrick.