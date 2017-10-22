Vees lose 4-2 to Wenatchee

The Vees are back at home Wednesday, looking to get payback for a 4-2 loss against the Wenatchee Wild Saturday. (File photo)

After establishing a 2-1 lead over the Wenatchee Wild in the first period Saturday, the Vees ended up losing 4-2, after the Wild scored three unanswered goals.

The Wild kicked off the scoring halfway through the first, with a shot from Josh Arnold at 8:24, assisted by Jasper Weatherby and Lucas Sowder.

The Vees took back the offensive, with Jack Barnes picking up a loose puck and sliding it into an open net to tie the game after Wild goalie Austin Park was drawn out of the pipes blocking a shot from Nicky Leivermann.

With the Vees on a power play, Luke Reid tied up the game with his first career BCHL goal with 2:07 left in the first.

The Wild tied the game up again just 3:35 into the third, with AJ Vanderbeck picking up a long shot from Drake Usher at the blue line and deflecting it past Vees goalie Adam Scheel.

A fight between the Vees Kenny Johnson and the Wild’s Murphy Stratton resulted in game misconducts for both, with Johnson also earning the team a five-minute penalty for a blow to the head, while Stratton earned the Wild two minutes in the box as the instigator.

After two minutes of four on four, the Wild took advantage of their three-minute power play to take the lead when Sam Morton picked up a loose puck and swung it behind Scheel’s net to slip it in on a wraparound to bring the score to 3-2.

The Vees started the third period a man down, with Owen Sillinger in the penalty box for hooking late in the second. Just 34 seconds in, Weatherby picked up the Wild’s fourth goal.

The Vees will have their chance for payback Wednesday night as the Wild pay a visit to the South Okanagan Events Centre.