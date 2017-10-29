V.I. Raiders shut out in national semifinal

The V.I. Raiders’ playoff run came to an end on the Prairies.

The Vancouver Island Raiders were shut out by the Saskatoon Hilltops in the national semifinal on Sunday afternoon, 48-0.

The Raiders were down 16-0 after one quarter and 37-0 at halftime and although the visitors mustered some drives in the second half, they couldn’t put points on the board.

Raiders QB Jake Laberge finished 14-for-25 passing for 125 yards with one interception and was sacked seven times. Brycen Mayoh made six catches for 46 yards and Trevor Pelland had two catches for 34 yards.

Defensively, Josh Paisley had an interception for the Raiders, Shawn Arabsky made eight tackles and Dexter Shea and Todd Campbell had six tackles each.

For the Hilltops, QB Jordan Walls was 9-for-13 passing for 153 yards, two touchdowns and one INT. Josh Ewanchyna rushed for two touchdowns and Adam Machart rushed 19 times for 84 yards. Ryan Turple made four catches for 51 yards.

Defensively for the Toppers, Jesse McNabb made six tackles and Logan Bitz, Riley Pickett and Tom Schnitzler each had two sacks. Luke Melnyk intercepted a pass.

The Hilltops will visit the Windsor AKO Fratmen in the Canadian Bowl in Ontario on Nov. 11.