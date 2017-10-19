V.I. Raiders most outstanding on defence and offence

V.I. Raiders defensive lineman Quinton Bowles, left, is the B.C. Football Conference’s Outstanding Defensive Player and Raiders receiver Brycen Mayoh is Outstanding Offensive Player. (NEWS BULLETIN file photos)

The V.I. Raiders go into the B.C. final led by some outstanding players.

Nanaimo’s B.C. Football Conference team can boast the league’s most outstanding offensive and defensive players as receiver Brycen Mayoh and defensive lineman Quinton Bowles, respectively, were selected for those honours.

Mayoh, who led the conference in receiving yards this year, won an armful of hardware including Outstanding Offensive Player, Top Special Teams Player, Top Return Specialist and Top Receiver.

Bowles, who led the conference in sacks, was chosen Outstanding Defensive Player and Top Defensive Lineman.

Based on winning those BCFC honours, both those players will be automatically named as Canadian Junior Football League All-Canadians.

The Raiders’ other major award winner for 2017 is kicker James Parker, recognized as the BCFC scoring leader.

Other conference award winners include: Charly Cardilicchia, Westshore Rebels, Coach of the Year; Christian Krause, Westshore Rebels, Top Offensive Lineman; Trey Campbell, Westshore Rebels, Top Offensive Back; Tye Kitzmann, Okanagan Sun, Top Defensive Back; Conor Richard, Okanagan Sun, Top Linebacker; Kyle Clarot, Langley Rams, Rookie of the Year.

GAME ON … The Raiders will play the Rebels for the Cullen Cup B.C. championship on Saturday (Oct. 21) at 7 p.m. at Westhills Stadium in Victoria.