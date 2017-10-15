V.I. Raiders beat Sun, advance to B.C. final

The V.I. Raiders will play for the B.C. championship.

Nanaimo’s B.C. Football Conference team pulled off the upset in its semifinal Sunday at Kelowna’s Apple Bowl stadium, edging the Okanagan Sun by a score of 15-8.

Quarterback Jake Laberge connected with receiver Brycen Mayoh for both V.I.’s touchdowns, an eight-yard reception in the second quarter and then a 52-yard bomb in the third quarter.

Defensively, safety Shawn Arabsky had a huge game with two interceptions and a blocked punt and Travis Novak had another interception for V.I. late in the game.

The Sun, trailing 15-1 going into the fourth quarter, had possession for much of the final quarter and Conor Richard scored on a one-yard TD run with about six and a half minutes left. The Sun thought they had a punt return for a touchdown late, but it was called back on a contacting-the-kicker penalty.

Raiders kicker James Parker was 0-for-3 on field goal attempts.

The Raiders will play the Westshore Rebels for the Cullen Cup BCFC championship on Saturday (Oct. 21) at 7 p.m. in Victoria. The Rebels hammered the Langley Rams 57-14 in the conference’s other semifinal this past Saturday.

