UPDATED: Three Langley G-Men picked to represent WHL and Canada

Members of the Vancouver Giants team are heading to northern B.C. and Saskatoon next month to play.

Two Vancouver Giants players will be putting on Canadian jerseys to play in the 2017 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge next month.

Bowen Byram of Cranbrook and Harrison Blaisdell of Regina were both picked for the national team.

Byram was originally selected by the Giants third overall in the 2017 Western Hockey League (WHL) bantam draft. So far this season in eight games, Byram has collected five assists which ranks him second among WHL rookie defencemen in scoring.

Blaisdell was selected 31st overall by the Giants in the 2016 WHL bantam draft. This season he’s suited up in 13 games with the BCHL’s Chilliwack Chiefs and has tallied twice while adding seven assists.

“We’re very excited that both Bowen and Harrison will have the opportunity to represent Canada at this event,” said Giants general manager Glen Hanlon.

“Both players have the ability to make a positive impact every time they take the ice and we wish them the best as they look to bring a gold medal back to Canada.”

The event runs Nov. 5 to 11 in Dawson Creek and Fort St. John.

.

More fun in Saskatchewan

In the meantime, fellow teammate Tyler Benson, 19, is off to Saskatchewan next month. He’s been named to Team WHL’s rosters for the CIBC Canada Russia series.

Team WHL will face Team Russia twice beginning Monday, Nov. 6 in Moose Jaw, then the next day in Swift Current.

Originally selected by the Giants first overall in the 2013 WHL bantam draft, Benson – who hails from Edmonton – has registered 34 goals and 81 assists for 115 points in 132 career games with the Giants.

In 2016 the Edmonton Oilers selected him in the second round (32nd overall) of the NHL draft. He signed a three-year entry level contract with the Oilers in December 2016.

Internationally, Benson has represented Canada on multiple occasions.

Twice he represented Canada at the World Under-17’s and also helped lead Canada to a bronze medal at the 2015 World Under-18 Championship, and later captured a gold medal with Canada at the 2015 Ivan Hlinka Memorial Championship.

Last season he suited up for Team WHL in the CIBC Canada Russia Series and posted two goals and an assist in two games.

For more about the series and tickets, people can go online.