Two Giants picked for U-17 national squad

Two Vancouver Giants players will be putting on Canadian jerseys to play in the 2017 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge next month.

Bowen Byram of Cranbrook and Harrison Blaisdell of Regina were both picked for the national team.

Byram was originally selected by the Giants third overall in the 2017 WHL Bantam Draft. So far this season in eight games, Byram has collected five assists which ranks him second among WHL rookie defencemen in scoring.

Blaisdell was selected 31st overall by the Giants in the 2016 WHL Bantam Draft. This season he’s suited up in 13 games with the BCHL’s Chilliwack Chiefs and has tallied twice while adding seven assists.

“We’re very excited that both Bowen and Harrison will have the opportunity to represent Canada at this event,” said Giants general manager Glen Hanlon. “Both players have the ability to make a positive impact every time they take the ice and we wish them the best as they look to bring a gold medal back to Canada.”

The event runs Nov. 5 to 11 in Dawson Creek and Fort St. John.