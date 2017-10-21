Twarynski trick sends Rockets past â€˜Hawks

Carsen Twarynski celebrates one of his three goals Saturday at Prospera Place.-Image: Marissa Baecker/Shoot the Breeze

Carsen Twarynski scored a hat trick and Kole Lind had four points as the Kelowna Rockets ended a five-game winless streak with a 7-2 victory over the Portland Winterhawks Saturday at Prospera Place.

The Rockets, who lost 3-1 a night earlier to the ‘Hawks, salvaged a win in the four-game season series between the teams.

The Rockets wore pink jerseys in support of the Canadian Cancer Society as a part of Paint the Rink Pink night at Prospera Place.

James Porter turned aside 34 shots in the Kelowna net as the Rockets improve to 2-2-1-1

Lind, who had a goal and three assists, Cal Foote, Nolan Foote and Leif Mattson also scored for Kelowna. Kyle Topping, Erik Gardiner and Gordie Ballhorn added three assists each.

The Rockets are back at home Friday, Oct. 27 when they host the Tri-City Americans, 7:05 p.m. at Prospera Place.

