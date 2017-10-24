Treyvon Walsh makes play in Golden Bear win over Huskies

The Chilliwack native intercepted his first U-Sports pass in a 49-23 win for Alberta.

Chilliwack’s Treyvon Walsh intercepted his first pass at the U-Sports level last Saturday, leading his Alberta Golden Bears past the Saskatchewan Huskies.

Alberta won their second game of the season by a 49-23 count at Foote Field in Edmonton, keeping their playoff hopes alive.

Walsh’s pick helped snuff out a Saskatchewan scoring threat. The Huskies were down to the Golden Bear 21 yard line late in the second quarter, looking to cut into a 14-3 deficit.

Saskatchewan quarterback Kyle Siemens floated a ball towards the endzone where Walsh got his mitts on it and fell down at the two.

The GW Graham grad also produced three tackles in the win, giving him 33 in seven outings.

Alberta and Saskatchewan are tied for the fourth and final playoff spot in the Canada West conference, with matching 2-5 records.

The Golden Bears face first place Calgary (7-0-0) this weekend while Saskatchewan squares off against the last place Manitoba Bisons (1-6-0).

If both teams win, the tie-breaker is points for/against, which currently favours the Huskies (-37 vs -51).

If both teams lose, Alberta, Manitoba and Saskatchewan would all be 2-6. In this scenario, the Golden Bears would win the tie-breaker thanks to their win-loss record against those teams.

If Alberta loses and Saskatchewan wins, the Huskies are in.

Find the latest standings and more info online at usports.ca/en/sports/football/m/standings

— Emerson Smith suited up for the first time at the U SPorts level for Alberta’s win over Saskatchewan, but the GW Graham grad did not hit the stat-sheet.