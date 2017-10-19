Trappers drop pair to division leaders

Just two goals in two games results in pair of losses for Langley junior B hockey club

Playing the top two teams in the Pacific Junior Hockey League, the Langley Trappers lost by a combined score of 11-2.

The Trappers lost 6-1 to the Delta Ice Hawks on Oct. 17 at the Ladner Leisure Centre and then 5-1 the following night to the Abbotsford Pilots at the George Preston Recreation Centre.

The losses leave Langley with a record of 5-9-0-0.

Nicholas Wagner had the lone goal against the Ice Hawks, but it came with his team already trailing 4-0 in the third period.

Stephen Sielsky struck for the Trappers against the Pilots, but again it came with his team down four goals, this time late in the second period.

Langley is back in action on Oct. 25 when they host the Ridge Meadows Flames at the Preston Centre. Puck drop is 7 p.m.