Trail Smoke Eaters skate to home win over Victoria Grizzlies

The Trail Smoke Eaters muzzle Grizzlies comeback, hold on for a 5-4 victory over Victoria

Two goals by Blaine Caton lifted the Trail Smoke Eaters to a 5-4 victory over the Victoria Grizzlies on Friday.

Montrose native Spencer McLean netted the winner 58 seconds into the third period finishing a pass from Andre Ghantous to break a 4-4 tie and give the Smoke Eaters their eighth win of the season.

Drayson Pears opened the scoring for the Grizzlies at 6:09 of the first period, but goals from Ryan Murphy and Caton made it 2-1 before the period was out. The Smokies made it 4-1 on goals from Caton and Ghantous but the Grizzlies clawed their way back scoring three straight goals from Carter Berger, Ryan Nolan and Alex New hook to tie it before heading to the dressing room for the second intermission.

Trail outshot Victoria 39-22 and went 2-for-4 on the power play, while the Grizzlies scored once in four power-play opportunities.

The Smoke Eaters next game goes on Sunday when they face the Powell River Kings at the Cominco Arena at 3 p.m.

See more on the Smokies in Tuesday’s Trail Times.