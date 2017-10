Maple Ridge's Samuel Roberts Titans takes down Langley Saints in JV footblal action

Langley Saints' Trenton Warren is pulled down by Samuel Roberts Titans' #62 during junior varsity football at McLeod Athletic Park on Oct. 11. The visiting Samuel Roberts Titans stopped the Saints 36-18. Gary Ahuja Langley Times

The visiting Samuel Roberts Titans doubled up the host Langley Saints 36-18.

The two junior varsity AA football rivals hit the field at Langley’s McLeod Athletic Park on Oct. 11.

Both teams now sport 1-1 records in conference play.

