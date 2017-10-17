Two more victories — which pushed their winning streak to five games and unbeaten streak to six — have helped the Fraser Valley Thunderbirds soar to first place.

The Thunderbirds beat the Vancouver Northwest Giants by scores of 5-3 and 6-0 over the weekend, improving to 6-1-1 in the BC Major Midget Hockey League.

The first game was at Abbotsford’s MSA Arena while the latter was Burnaby Eight Rinks.

After falling behind 1-0 in the opener, the T-Birds scored four times in the second period to take control.

Gage Goncalves led the way with a goal and three assists while Justin Plett tallied twice and Jake Mulder had a goal and one assist.

Game two saw Dawson Pelletier stop every puck fired his way in the 6-0 shutout victory.

Goncalves had another big game with two more goals and one assist. Dylan Devers, Andrew Sorenson, Jacob Wright and Dylan Anderson had a goal apiece. Emmett Garrett chipped in with a pair of assists.

Fraser Valley next battles the Greater Vancouver Canadians this weekend in a home-and-home series.

