Thunderbirds soar past Chiefs

Justin Plett scored three goals as the Fraser Valley Thunderbirds stretched their winning streak to three games.

They are also unbeaten in four games.

The Thunderbirds soared past the Vancouver Northeast Chiefs 7-2 on Sunday at Burnaby Eight Rinks.

The T-Birds also beat the Chiefs 3-2 the day before at Abbotsford’s Centre Ice and they sit second in the BC Major Midget Hockey League at 4-1-1-0.

Dylan Stolt, Plett and Gage Goncalves scored a goal apiece in the first game while in game two, Jason Bowen, Dylan Anderson and Matthew Tyzka had the other goal while Will Dow-Kenny and Stoltz chipped in with three assists apiece.

Alex Rolfe earned the win in game one while Dawson Pelletier did the same in game two.