The good olâ€™ volleyball days

Spend only a few minutes with Correlieu’s senior girls’ volleyball team and you will see, as I have, that these girls know the true meaning of camaraderie.

Most of these girls have been playing together for years, learning each others’ tells and habits both on and off the court. Jorja Salmons, the team captain, seems to have a unique talent for not only leading but making sure the whole team feels important and included.

These girls are a force to be reckoned with on the court. They play for the love of the sport, and that’s what makes them such amazing players individually; but it’s the bonds these girls have formed with each over that makes them a true success as a team. Playing any school sports requires spirit for your school as well as your team, and these girls have it in spades.

The senior girls’ volleyball team has a tournament coming up this weekend in Revelstoke. Win or lose, I’m sure it will be a blast for Jorja and her team. Anyone who has played on any sports team knows that even if you lose touch with your old teammates, the memories and bonds stick with you for life.

I find something so enchanting in the idea that these girls will look back on there years playing volleyball with their best friends and smile at the memories. This team will be telling tales of their practices and long car trips, their wins and losses, to there children and grandchildren. After only a few moments with them, you can tell these years will help shape them into the brilliant young women they are becoming.

This year, Quesnel is hosting zones, a regional tournament that comes near the end of the volleyball season; it is the provincial qualifier. To help with the costs, the teams host bake sales and other fundraisers the pay for their various tournaments.

The team often works closely with Correlieu’s student council to raise the money needed to put on the sport. The volleyball program really wouldn’t run without the determination and hard work of the players.

Support from parents and community provide an incredible moral boost to the team as well as their financial support keeping the club up and running. If you wish to help these girls achieve there dreams, contact Correlieu Secondary School.

This is a new series written jointly by Abby Fisher and Katherine Osmond, both Correlieu students. Abby and Katherine both have a passion for writing and hope to learn and improve our skills over the course of this year.