Thanksgiving good to PFC teams

Pinnacles Football Club won the Richmond FC Thanksgiving tournament. The team is as follows from top, (left to right) Paulo Araujo, Jaxon Espenhain, Garrett Cruickshank, Austin Afonso, James Hill, Nico Kahl, Kavneer Dhaliwal, Dillon Wood, Yan Peron and Levi Biron. Bottom (left to right) Eli Grant, Jordan Alvarez, Ryan Peters, Christian Martins, Carter Edwards, Joaquin Borba and Dylan Kelly.

Pinnacles Football Club under-18 teams capped their Thanksgiving weekend with tournament victories.

The girls squad, coached by Derrick Webb, defeated the host North Shore Girls Club 2-1. Mckenna Clarke and Anya Nazaroff scored highlight reel goals.

“Our team played very well and were well deserving of the win,” said Webb. “We controlled the game right from the beginning. We scored just a couple minutes into the game. That made them change their tactics and because of that we were able to control possession and the game.” PFC U18 girls

PFC rolled over West Van 8-0, had a scoreless draw with North Shore and a 1-1 final against Cowichan Valley. Webb said the matches that followed West Van were tough. Webb said the players continue to get stronger and are gaining confidence after winning their second consecutive tournament. The girls team accomplished the win with 12 plays and were without captain Brittney Young for the final two games after she became ill.

“I think they believe that they can compete with any teams in the province,” he said.

The squad is made up of players born in 2000 and 2001. They will continue to play exhibition matches and tournaments this fall in preparation for the next spring season and provincials. One of the goals the team would like to accomplish is playing in the A level tournaments. Pinnacles FC teams typically play in the B level provincials. Webb also has several players who are motivated to play university level soccer.

The boys team captured the Richmond FC tournament, while the under-15 boys team finished second. The U17 girls team finished fifth. The under-12 teams played in development tournaments in which standings weren’t kept.