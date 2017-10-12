Terrace motox racers skid into top standings

Medals were earned in the BC Championship series and the MCQMX north series

Jesse Lanterman was one of a handful of Terrace racers who earned medals in the motocross racing series this year. He earned second place in two different intermediate divisions.

Six Terrace motocross racers skidded into top standings in the motocross MCQMX racing series for northern B.C., and three racers claimed the podium in the BC Championship series.

Terrace was represented well in the BC series by the Armstrong family, with Mitch Armstrong and his sons Foster and Cooper all earning medals.

The provincial series includes four races in Port Alberni, Kamloops, Quesnel and Kelowna, and results translate to points which are tallied up for an overall standing in the series.

The northern B.C. series, includes a total of eight races, which saw Colton Scott, Austin Harder, Jesse Lanterman, Nikolas Downey and Francis Guerin all earn medals.

Exact results for the Terrace racers are listed as follows from the MCQMX trackside website:

BC Championship series

Mitch Armstrong earned first in vet junior class.

Cooper Armstrong took first in the new kid beginner division and second in the age 4-6 class for 50cc bikes.

Foster Armstrong got second in both the 50cc open class and age 7-8, and he earned third in the 65cc for ages 7-9.

MCQMX North series

Colton Scott got second in open class and third in the 50cc age 7-8 class.

Jesse Lanterman got second in both intermediate MX2 and intermediate MX3.

Cooper Armstrong got second in the 50cc age 4-6 division and in the new kid beginner division.

Austin Harder earned second for 65cc age 7-11 racers.

Nikolas Downey earned second in the schoolboy division.

Francis Guerin took third in the vet master division.