Team BC strikes gold

Langley’s Aiden De La Gorgendiere helped Team BC win gold at the WHL Cup.

Team BC rallied for a 4-3 overtime win over Team Alberta at the U16 competition in Calgary, which wrapped up on Sunday.

And while the defenceman was the lone representative from Langley, a handful of future Vancouver Giants were also involved in the game.

Justin Sourdif, Tanner Brown, Cole Shepard and John Little were on Team BC, while Krz Plummer was on Team Alberta.

Sourdif had four goals and one assist and was named a tournament all-star.

Sourdif, Brown and Plummer have all signed with the Giants already.

De La Gorgendiere has signed with the Saskatoon Blades.