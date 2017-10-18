Swetlikoff earns national invite

Vernon Vipers forward chosen for Team Canada for World U17 Championships in Dawson Creek

Vernon Vipers rookie forward Alex Swetlikoff will get a taste of international hockey.

Swetlikoff, 16, has been selected to play for Team Canada at the World U17 Championships in Dawson Creek starting Nov. 5.

He is one of 66 players to be chosen and one of just five players from the B.C. Hockey League.

“This is an incredible honour for Alex and what promises to be a great experience,” said Vipers head coach Mark Ferner. “He is very deserving of this and will represent the team and our league very well.”

Swetlikoff has committed to the University of Denver for the 2018-19 season.

The 66 players will be divided into three teams representing Team Canada Black, Team Canada Red, and

Team Canada White when they compete against the Czech Republic, Finland, Russia, Sweden and the

United States in their quest for a gold medal.

Swetlikoff, from Kelowna, has two goals and five points in 13 games with the Vipers.

In July, 111 players were invited to a week-long national under-17 development camp, marking the first

step in Hockey Canada’s Program of Excellence.

The players chosen to compete at the World Under-17 Hockey Challenge were selected by Brad McEwen, Hockey Canada’s head scout, in consultation with U17 POE management group lead Steve Staios, along with regional scouts Carl Bouchard (Quebec), Barclay Branch (Ontario), Barclay Parneta (West), Kevin Mitchell (Atlantic), and Darrell Woodley (Ontario).

“There is a strong, talented, and skilled group of players to choose from and we feel the 66 we have selected are a great representation of the depth of Hockey Canada’s Program of Excellence,” said McEwen. “These young men have demonstrated an ability to learn, grow, and develop while giving Canada the best chance at bringing home gold on Canadian ice.”

The tournament opens Nov. 5 at the Encana Events Centre in an all-Canadian affair as last year’s silver medallist,

Team Canada Black, takes on Team Canada White. The opening day concludes with Sweden facing Russia at North Peace Arena in Fort St. John.

TSN and RDS, the official broadcasters for Hockey Canada, will air one semifinal and the bronze- and gold-medal

games; please check local listings for details.