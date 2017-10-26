Sunshine forecast for Pumpkin Smash event

You can count on it: there will be no problem with dust at this Saturday’s Pumpkin Smash event at the Hope Sports Bowl. This one is forecast to go against the usual trend, though. Amazingly, for the last weekend in October, fair-skinned spectators might have to wear some skin protection, with sunny skies and 18 C predicted, after Wednesday’s rain.

“I don’t think we’ve had a Pumpkin Smash without rain,” said co-organizer Scott Medlock, Sunday. “One year, the sports bowl was just a lake and we couldn’t figure out a way to get rid of the water, so we cancelled.”

4×4 races are scheduled to begin at noon, with mini-stocks races interspersed between heats.

“We’ll start the demo derby at 6:30,” added Medlock. “We’ve got some lighting plants for the crowd and for the demo derby.

“Shannon Jones of Project Hope and her husband John, of Hope Re/Max have come up with a great idea for a fundraiser,” said Medlock. “They’ve got 150 pumpkins and we’ll have some tires set up, to toss them into for a chance to win some money.”

Tires of various sizes will be set up in the bowl, with participants tossing the small pumpkins from the spectator side of the chain link fence.

“Leading up to the event, they’ve been hiding seven pumpkins around town,” said Medlock. “Each one has a letter on it, to spell the word ‘pumpkin.’ On Shannon’s Facebook site (search for “Project Hope”), she’s been posting clues as to where they might be.

“If you find one, you’re supposed to take a picture and post it on the Facebook page — then take it home and bring to the event on Saturday.

“We’re expecting a big crowd for the 4×4 races,” he said. “I’m always nervous about who is going to show up for the demo derby, though. A lot of the contenders have been coming from the Lower Mainland, lately. I don’t know what it is… maybe guys want to be secretive about what they have planned.”

One driver who won’t be donning a helmet is Katie Fry, who has decided to help on the organizational side for this event.

“I took a step back from racing as I broke my truck at Brigade Days,” said Fry via text from Edmonton, Tuesday. “So for Pumpkin Smash, I’m going to be fully into helping run the event. “A big thank you to NWMRA (North West Mud Racing Association) for letting us use their timing system for the 4×4 races,” said Fry. “The system allows us to have more accurate timing for a better competition, as well as helping the 4×4 event run smoothly.”

Asked if the mini-stocks were perhaps the least expensive way to get started in local motorsports, Fry responded, “No. Not true, surprisingly! A 4×4 is a less of a cost. You can pick up any little 4×4, say a Jeep Cherokee… pay $200-$600 and away you go. “A mini-stock car can actually get quite pricey. The big cost in mini-stocks is the safety gear, such as door bars and uprights.”

Notwithstanding her staying on the sidelines, Saturday, Fry offered this Garth Stein quote, to challenge other drivers to take part: “There is no dishonour in losing a race. There is only dishonour in not racing because you are afraid to lose.” Pumpkin Smash 2017 kicks off at noon and continues into the night, behind the Hope and District Recreation Centre. Those aged 10 and under get free admission. All others: $10, with after-expenses proceeds going to Hope Crime Prevention and Hope Search and Rescue.